Ask a Specialist: "Fall Prevention"

HONOLULU (KHON2) - One in four older Americans falls every year, and falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries for those age 65 and older, according to the National Council on Aging.

What causes falls as we age, and what can be done to prevent them?

Find out with Dr. Shari Kogan, Medical Director of Geriatric Services at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about fall prevention, join Dr. Kogan and physical therapist Corri Kojima, for Queen’s free Speaking of Health lecture called “Preventing Falls: How to Be Safe.”

That’s on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, from 5:30 – 7 pm at The Queen’s Medical Center - Punchbowl. Learn what exercises can help and how you can create a safe environment.

Bring your questions for the Q&A period, too.

To register, call 691-7117 or click here.

