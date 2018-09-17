Ask a Specialist: 'Blue Zones Project'

HONOLULU (KHON2) - What is the secret to living not just longer, but healthier, too?

You may have heard about the Blue Zones Project. Learn what it is and how The Queen's Medical Center - West Oahu, is getting involved in Blue Zones for the health of their employees and the community, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.



To learn more about the Blue Zones Project, including ways to live a healthier, happier and longer life, join Craig Petty for a free Speaking of Health lecture at The Queen's Medical Center - West Oahu.

It's called "Blue Zones Project: Experience a Healthier Hawai'i" and it's this Thursday, September 20, 2018, from 6 - 7 pm.

This is part of Queen's - West Oahu's monthly lecture series featuring important health information for the community.

To register, call The Queen's Referral Line at 691-7117 or click here.

