Ask a Specialist: A New Treatment for Enlarged Prostates Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Did you know that 50% of men have an enlarged prostate in their 50s; and 80 to 90% have it in their 70s and 80s? According to the American Urological Association, having an enlarged prostate is one of the most common urologic diseases in men. Learn more about it with Dr. Anthony Herrera, interventional radiologist at The Queen's Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day. To learn more about Prostate Artery Embolization, call the Queen's Interventional Radiology department at 691-4711. To find out about the different state-of-the-art imaging procedures offered by Queen's Imaging, go to www.queens.org/imaging.