Advances in Stroke Treatment - The Queen's Medical Center - Ask a Specialist

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke in the U.S., and stroke is a leading cause of serious long-term disability, according to the American Heart Association.

Learn more with Dr. Rony Salem, Vascular Neurologist at The Queen's Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

Join Dr. Salem for Queen's free Speaking of Health lecture titled "Modern Management of Stroke in 2019."

Find out the signs of stroke, changes in stroke treatment, modern strategies for stroke prevention, and new areas of research.

That's happening this Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 6 - 7 pm at The Queen's Medical Center - Punchbowl.

To register, call 691-7117 or click here.