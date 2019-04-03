Wake Up 2day

April is Hawaii's Tsunami Awareness Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It can happen anywhere, at anytime. April is Tsunami Awareness Month and the State wants to remind everyone to always be prepared. Kevin Richards, Natural Hazards Officer at Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, joined us this morning on what you need to know. For more information, view http://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/ 

