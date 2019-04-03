April is Hawaii's Tsunami Awareness Month
HONOLULU (KHON2) - It can happen anywhere, at anytime. April is Tsunami Awareness Month and the State wants to remind everyone to always be prepared. Kevin Richards, Natural Hazards Officer at Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, joined us this morning on what you need to know. For more information, view http://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/
Trending Stories
Latest Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.