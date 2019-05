HONOLULU (KHON2) - We all drive around the islands, passing street signs with names we may not be familiar with.

Have you ever thought you could broaden your hawaiian language skills just by paying attention to our islands' street names?

For the month of may, our weekly "Aloha Authentic" segment has been sharing simple Hawaiian language phrases and "rules-of-thumb" just by breaking down street names.

This week, let's bring our attention to some 4-legged friends.