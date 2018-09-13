Aloha Authentic: 'Ulana St.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Have you ever wondered where a Hawai'i street gets its name?

That's why every Thursday, or as we say in Hawaiian "Pōʻahā", we have our Aloha Authentic segment to help answer that question and share stories behind the given name.

For the month of September, we highlight streets named after ancient cultural art forms in Hawai'i.

This week, we visit a street in Kalihi that is named after the art of weaving, or in Hawaiian we say "'Ulana".

This week, we also have 6th generation lauhala weaver Keoua Nelsen of iHala LLC in the studio to share more and demonstrate this traditional practice.