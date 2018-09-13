Wake Up 2day

Aloha Authentic: 'Ulana St.

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 10:37 AM HST

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 10:37 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Have you ever wondered where a Hawai'i street gets its name?  

That's why every Thursday, or as we say in Hawaiian "Pōʻahā", we have our Aloha Authentic segment to help answer that question and share stories behind the given name.

For the month of September, we highlight streets named after ancient cultural art forms in Hawai'i.  

This week, we visit a street in Kalihi that is named after the art of weaving, or in Hawaiian we say "'Ulana".

This week, we also have 6th generation lauhala weaver Keoua Nelsen of iHala LLC in the studio to share more and demonstrate this traditional practice.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News