HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's a Thursday tradition on Take2! The 'Aloha Authentic' segment takes a closer look at the Hawaiian culture and history.

This week, Kamaka Pili joined Take2 to talk about the history and meaning behind a busy street in Makiki that is commonly mispronounced.

But because of the importance of the person that the street is named after, Aloha Authentic shares the correct pronunciation and meaning behind the name.