HONOLULU (KHON2) - Have you ever wondered how a plant or street got its name?

That's what Aloha Authentic is all about.

Every Thursday, or as we say in Hawaiian "Pō'ahā", we break down names of our local streets to share education of Hawai'i's history.

Kamaka Pili joined Take2 to take a look at Kapa Place and how the road in Maunalua (aka Hawai'i Kai) got its name.