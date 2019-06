HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 2nd Annual Wine for Wishes is on June 22, 2019 at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

Join the Make-A-Wish Hawaii Young Leaders Board for a sunset-chic evening in support of local wish kids.

Corey Campbell, Make-A-Wish Hawaii Young Leaders Board Member, and Executive Chef David Lukela, from Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, joined us for a preview.

For tickets and more information, click here.