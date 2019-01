HONOLULU (KHON2) - Known for her exquisite vocals, soulful Hawaiian renditions and upbeat reggae stylings, Paula Fuga uses her talent as an instrument to help bring about positive social change and increase awareness of Hawaiian music and the Hawaiian culture. She joined us this morning to talk about her upcoming performance in Waikiki. It will be this weekend for the new Sunday "Sunset Sessions" at the Queen Kapiolani Hotel.