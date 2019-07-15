Waikiki Yacht Club member Roy Disney rescues boaters on sinking ship in Transpac Yacht Race

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A crew in the Transpac race abandoned ship and jumped into life rafts because the Santa Cruz 70 OEX was sinking due to a broken rudder post.

This happened late Sunday night Hawaii Time.

Waikiki Yacht Club member Roy Disney, who was also in the race, rescued the boaters with his ship called the Pyewacket.

The Santa Cruz 70 OEX eventually sank.

No one was injured.

All nine crewmembers from OEX and 10 crewmembers on Pyewacket are expected to arrive at Marina Del Rey Tuesday morning.

In addition, there was a boat called the Maserati that hit a large floating object that damaged the boat.

The Transpacific Yacht Race is an offshore yacht race goes from California to Honolulu. Transpac has been raced biennially with few exceptions since 1906.