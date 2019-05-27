Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium honors Hawaii’s fallen

More than a century ago, 10,000 Hawaii residents volunteered to serve in World War I — on May 26, those same people were honored.

A 21-gun salute was part of the 31st Annual Memorial Day Observance at the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium.

It not only honored those who volunteered, but also the more than 100 military members from Hawaii who died in the war.

“We have a park. Most people don’t know this part of the park is dedicated to peace,” said Army Lt. Col. Curtis Manchester. “It’s a peace park. The War Memorial is not dedicated to war, it is dedicated to the veterans who served in the war, particularly the veterans who did not come back.”

Hawaii Rep. Ed Case chimed in, “The least we can do is to remember them individually. Those that we’ve known. We all know people that have died.”

June 2019 marks the 100th Anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, which officially ended The Great War.

