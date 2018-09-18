Waikiki Shell renamed in honor of longtime concert promoter Tom Moffatt

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Waikiki Shell has a new name.

The popular venue was renamed the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell in honor of the late concert promoter's contributions to Hawaii's entertainment industry.

A dedication ceremony took place Sunday with Managing Director Roy Amemiya presenting a proclamation on behalf of Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Moffatt was responsible for bringing some of the greatest acts to Hawaii, including Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Bruno Mars.

Initially, the plan was to have some part of the Neal S. Blaisdell Center named after him, but his family suggested the Shell instead.

Moffatt died on Dec. 12, 2016, from prostate cancer. He was 85 years old.