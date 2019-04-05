Local News

Waikele man who started fire and shot gun in wife's workplace pleads not guilty

Posted: Apr 04, 2019 08:34 PM HST

Updated: Apr 04, 2019 09:10 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - After several attempts, the man who was shot by police in February appeared in court today.

Casey Asato pled not guilty to charges of reckless endangering, arson and terroristic threatening.

Police say he went to his wife's workplace, started a fire and fired a gun.

He was later shot by officers outside his Waikele home.

His court hearing had to be postponed several times because he was still in the hospital.

