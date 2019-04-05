Waikele man who started fire and shot gun in wife's workplace pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (KHON2) - After several attempts, the man who was shot by police in February appeared in court today.

Casey Asato pled not guilty to charges of reckless endangering, arson and terroristic threatening.

Police say he went to his wife's workplace, started a fire and fired a gun.

He was later shot by officers outside his Waikele home.

His court hearing had to be postponed several times because he was still in the hospital.