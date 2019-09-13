Waiehu Golf Course to unveil newly renovated greens

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the reopening of all 18 original holes at Waiehu Golf Course on Sept. 20, 2019.

The Department will be unveiling the completed 18-hole greens renovation project, fit with SeaStar Seashore Paspalum – a salt tolerant grass – that is perfect for our beautiful oceanside municipal golf course.

Currently, all 18 holes are open with the front nine limited to temporary greens until Sept. 16. Staff are reducing play on the front nine to finish the necessary maintenance and ready the course for the reopening.

The Department would like to extend our appreciation to the community for its patience and continued support of the Waiehu Golf Course.

