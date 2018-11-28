Volunteers needed for Kapolei City Lights opening night celebration

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Volunteers are needed to assist with opening night festivities for the 2018 Kapolei City Lights.

The celebration takes place Saturday, Dec. 8, at Kapolei Hale, from 5 to 9 p.m. and features a diverse mix of food and craft booths, live entertainment on the Hawaii Tourism Authority's Aha Mele Hawaiian Music Series Stage, and more family fun and entertainment.

The West Oahu Electric Light Parade makes its way down Kapolei Parkway from 6 to 7 p.m. Then Kapolei Hale and its Christmas tree, a 75-foot Cook pine donated by Harbor Terrace, will light up at 7:30 p.m.

Volunteer opportunities include assisting with event parking, stage assistants, Santa's Hale workers, Christmas tree area monitors, and more.

