Volunteers map ‘hot spots’ around Oahu

The Office of Climate Change, Sustainability, and Resiliency (Resilience Office) has successfully completed Oʻahu’s first Community Heat Mapping Campaign.

Honolulu was one of ten cities selected nationally to partner with NOAA’s Climate Program Office, CAPA Strategies, the Science Museum of Virginia, and the National Integrated Heat Health Information System to conduct a Community Heat Assessment and map “hotspots” in local neighborhoods at no cost to the city.

“By completing a Community Heat Assessment Honolulu is laying the foundation to address extreme heat events across the island,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “A robust heat analysis can help guide new tree planting initiatives, reflective surface deployment programs, or the implementation of cooling centers. This is data that will spur positive action among our residents and government leaders.”

On Saturday, Aug. 31, 28 volunteers equipped with sensors that automatically record temperature and humidity drove along predetermined neighborhood routes to better understand heat baselines across O‘ahu’s neighborhoods. They repeated the routes three times during the day to understand where it heats up the most, and where it cools down the least during the evening hours.

To complete the one-day Community Heat Assessment, ten pairs of volunteers drove along one hour routes at 6 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Automatic sensors were provided at no cost to the city, and were attached to the vehicles to capture temperature, humidity, and GPS locations along each route. After collecting the data, the heat sensing equipment was returned to partner CAPA Strategies for final analysis. The Resilience Office anticipates getting the results back within the next two months. The results will be announced as soon as they are available.

“Mapping heat on our island is not just about tracking the mercury each year in terms of temperature as our climate heats up,” said Josh Stanbro, Honolulu’s Chief Resilience Officer. “It’s really about finding out where our neighborhoods are most vulnerable to heat waves, and then figuring out how to prepare and protect residents before the mercury breaks through the top of the thermometer.”

In fact, the day volunteers and organizers captured data turned out to be one of the hottest days of the year. According to the National Weather Service, Aug. 31 marked the hottest temperature measured in Honolulu all year and tied the previous record set in 1984 for the hottest temperature ever recorded at 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Capturing data on a record day of heat will be critical to projecting what future extreme heat days will have in store for O‘ahu

“Climate change is ramping up heat in Hawai‘i and this summer has been uncomfortably hot,” said Matthew Gonser, project lead for the Resilience Office. “Being out there on our streets on the hottest day of the year reminds us how important it is to quickly reduce carbon pollution across our island.”

Crunching the numbers to craft a “heat map” of Oʻahu’s neighborhoods could not be timelier. Worldwide, 2019 is setting global records for high heat temperatures, including here in Hawai‘i. According to NOAA, July was the hottest month on record for the planet in the current 140-year record, and temperatures are rising four times faster than a half century ago. The risk of potentially deadly heat waves impacting Honolulu is also rising.

For Hawai‘i, 2015 and 2016 were the warmest years in our state’s modern history. During the strong El Niño of 2015, Honolulu set or tied 11 days of record heat. This year, from April through mid-August alone, Honolulu has broken daily temperature records again – surpassing 28 previous marks.

“With this new information we can better understand the cooling value of trees and plants, and hopefully motivate folks to reduce impervious pavement and concrete surfaces that radiate heat, and also increases runoff, flooding and other impacts,” said Doug Harper, executive director of Mālama Maunalua and one of the volunteers who drove a route.

If you would like to learn more about the Oʻahu Community Heat Mapping Campaign please contact Ujay Siddharth at u.siddharth@honolulu.gov.