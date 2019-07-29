Volcano Recovery Surveys due Aug 4

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Hawaii has launched a new phase of Talk Action, Take Action as part of the gather-information-share-information initiative for 2018 Kīlauea eruption recovery.

The initiative includes three surveys to collect community input that will shape both near- and long-term recovery efforts on Hawaiʻi Island, with a particular focus on the Puna District. Those who wish to participate are asked to take any or all of the surveys.

The county appreciates everyone who participated in the day-long Kīlauea Eruption SpeakOut event on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Keaau High School.

The surveys are available on the Kīlauea Recovery website at · https://recovery.hawaiicounty.gov/connect/impact-status-survey-suite/

Hard copies can also be picked up at Council member offices, Department of Research & Development, the Planning Department, and at other community events. The surveys focus on different areas of recovery: households, businesses and community.

They are part of the second phase of recovery under the Talk Action, Take Action initiative.

“We hope anyone affected by the Kīlauea eruption will fill out these surveys,” said Diane Ley, Director of Research & Development for the County. “By better understanding the specific needs of the community, individuals and businesses at this time, the recovery framework and resulting initiatives will better address the improved well-being of all still recovering.”

· The Household Impact and Opportunity Assessment will help clarify what unmet needs families are experiencing. It will guide family outreach and long-term community planning.

· The Community Impact and Opportunity Assessment will provide direction for decisions about long-term recovery, including hazard mitigation, land use, natural & cultural resource management, infrastructure investments, housing, and economic development. The Puna CDP (Community Development Plan) Action Committee will use the survey to make informed recommendations on priority objectives at its August 6, 2019 meeting.

· The Business Impact and Opportunity Assessment follows up on last year’s business survey sent in the early days of the eruption. The results will identify ongoing economic impacts as well as challenges and opportunities for business recovery..

Unless one chooses to be contacted individually, the information from the surveys will be anonymous and aggregated to determine current priorities of the public regarding recovery.

The surveys cover a range of topics, from questions about development in areas with adequate access, to asking individuals and families if they are still in need of replacement housing.

“We invite everyone invested in Hawaiʻi Island to respond. The greater the participation, the more clarity the County and its community partners will have moving forward on recovery,” Ley said.

The deadline for the three surveys is August 4.