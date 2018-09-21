Vintage-inspired 'Aloha' mural greets visitors into Waikiki

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A new mural greets visitors heading into Waikiki.

Honolulu Coffee Company commissioned the painting on the side of its Experience Center on Kalakaua Avenue, across from the Hawaii Convention Center.

An unveiling took place Thursday morning.

"The inspiration, it came from this idea of having a vintage postcard, but it was also this gateway to Waikiki, so we really wanted to create something that was really nice for locals and visitors alike," said artist Jeff Gress.

"I'm really thankful for Honolulu Coffee to be supporting of the artist and local art scene, and it's really nice to be able to have a mural this close to Waikiki," he added.

Gress says the mural took about a week to complete.