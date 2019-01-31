Vigil tonight to honor those killed in Monday's tragic pedestrian accident

HONOLULU(KHON2) - Concerned community members came together to pay their respects to those who were killed in Monday night's tragic pedestrian accident. They also wanted to remind everyone the importance of sharing our roadways.

The accident has residents reeling. For those who walk in the area often it's especially hard to understand.

"Innocent people lost their lives and its sad, its really sad," said Honolulu resident Angela Hernandez. Hernandez said she walks around Kakaako often and goes to what the sunset at Ala Moana Beach all the time.

Her friend Veronica Rivera said knowing someone was killed waiting to cross the street scares her.

"You never know what's going to happen when you're walking or anywhere that you're going. that's pretty scary," said Rivera.

Daniel Alexander of the Hawaii Bicycling League said he felt they had to do something.

"Three people died through one reckless and completely preventable act and we just want to get together and say this cannot be normal," said Alexander.

More than 150 people showed up to the corner of Ala Moana Blvd. and Kamakee Street to promote awareness.

"We all need to just go out into the world as we're walking biking, driving around do it like we care about the others that we're interacting with and we want them to get home as much as we want to get home."

The message was simple: to walk, bike and drive with aloha.

"MADD has tried for 35 years to educate the public about the dangers of drinking and driving and we're here to support the vicitms and those who are grieving to lose three innocent lives in a crash like this," said Theresa Paulette of MADD.

Ed Werner, the father of Kaulana Werner who was tragically killed by a drunk driver in 2016, was also there. He said enough is enough.

"It's bringing awareness. It's a tragic. Three lives just got snuffed-out just like that. We know what the family going through. It's heartbreaking. It's distubring to us...this thing gotta stop. Reckless driving, speeding, drinking and driving, it's got to stop," said Werner.

At 6:30 p.m. the Hawaii Bicycling League gathered everyone together for a few words to honor the three victimes and three minutes of silence.

"We also want to have a little reverence, where we sit and be silent, and sit with our thoughts and let the impact of what happened settle in on everyone," said Alexander.

Those at the vigil are hoping for tougher legislation and more to be done to prevent more senseless tragedies like this from happening.