Vigil planned to remember victims of Kakaako crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's been less than 24 hours after the crash, and people are still reeling. Today, people left flowers to pay their respects at the curb where the Kakaako crash happened Monday night.

One of those people was Jeanne Martin, who lives near the crash site.

"It's so very sad, and senseless, and very sad. We don't live very far from here, I'm on that island all the time. I Biki, and I walk here all the time...and just something so unexpected can kill you its just so very sad," said Martin.

The crash has also compelled some community members to take action.

"When I heard that three pedestrians were killed in an accident, I was literally dumbstruck. When I came into work today, I started talking to some of my co-workers and some of our partners, and I felt like we had to do something," said Daniel Alexander, Hawaii Bicycling League co-director.

So the Hawaii Bicycling League came up with the idea to go to the site of the crash on Wednesday and wave signs to promote better driving.

"We said lets bring people together and they can mourn, and we can raise some awareness that this is not an acceptable thing. We need to look out for each other," said Alexander.

He says they will be advocating for stronger traffic laws and standing up against traffic violence.

"We have things like we're supporting red light camera enforcement, so that there's cameras up that you know when you run a red light, you're going to get a ticket," said Alexander.

But that's not all. At the end of the sign-waving, they will hold a vigil. It will take place at the same time of the crash. Alexander says it will be a moment of silence for the victims.

"We just want to start from this moment that we have which is a tragedy, which is a terrible, terrible tragedy, to mourn it and to come together and say we need to do things different," said Alexander.

The sign waving will begin at 5 p.m. On the corner of Ala Moana Blvd. and Kamakee St. At 6:30 p.m., there will be three minutes of silence for the deceased, one minute for each life gone.



Signs with road safety messages will be provided, but people are also encouraged to make and bring their own.