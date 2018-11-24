HONOLULU (KHON2) - A listeria outbreak has been reported linked to Vietnamese ready-to-eat pork products.

The Centers for Disease Control says four people in four different states got sick after eating "Long Phung's" anchovy-marinated pork patty rolls.

The products were shipped nationwide between May 21, 2018 through Nov. 16, 2018., and are labeled with an establishment number of "EST. 13561" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

If you have this product in your kitchen, the CDC recommends throwing it out and making sure to sanitize whatever drawer you stored it in.

