VIDEO: ‘We are against the desecration of our mauna’

A press conference was held Tuesday afternoon by community leaders at the base of Mauna Kea.

The leaders and community members have made a strong presence in opposition to the movement of heavy equipment to the summit of Mauna Kea.

Tuesday afternoon they explained the basis and goal for their opposition.

Among the things they want people to know is that they are not opposed to the science.

“We are not against the science. We are not against the telescope. We are against the desecration of our mauna against the will of the kanaka,” said Kaho’okahi Kanuha.

