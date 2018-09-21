Veterans Affairs Pacific Island Health Care System hosts health care job fair

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The VA Pacific Island Health Care System hosts a health care job fair on Oct. 11 at the Oahu Veterans Center from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



The VA is hiring nurses, medical support assistants, program support assistants, and more.

Job candidates should be prepared for on the spot interviews, and bring your resume, DD214, civil service preference letter, transcripts, license/certificate, and three references. Military spouses can provide marriage certicate and PCS orders.

The Oahu Veterans Center is located at

1298 Kukila Street, Honolulu, HI 96818

For more information on the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, click here.

10.11.18_Job_Fair_Announcement_20180920185356 ​​​​​​​



