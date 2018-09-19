Man found guilty of murder in Christmas Day shooting at Ala Moana Center

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved Dae Han Moon

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing another man at Ala Moana Center has come to an end.

Dae Han Moon was found guilty on all counts, including second-degree murder Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say on Dec. 25, 2016, Moon got into an argument with Stevie Feliciano in the parking structure of the center's Ewa Wing.

Moon allegedly shot Feliciano in the back of the head. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died a few days later after being taken off life support.

After five days on the run, Moon turned himself into police.

He was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and several firearms offenses.

Moon is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6.

