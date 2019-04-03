Vehicle drives off thirty foot embankment, lands on its side

HONOLULU (KHON2) - On Tuesday afternoon Maui firefighters were called to report of a vehicle that drove off the road in Haliimaile. A fire crew from Makawao and the rescue company from Kahului responded. Upon arrival the fire crew found that a small pickup truck had driven off the road, landing about thirty feet down a near-vertical embankment and coming to rest on its side.

Two parties—an adult male with a back injury and an apparently uninjured school-aged girl—were already out of the vehicle. An adult female with facial lacerations and possible rib injury was still inside. Firefighters did not have to use specialized extrication tools to remove her from the vehicle. The two fire crews provided emergency medical care and packaged the patients, then carried them via litter along the safest identified route to two awaiting ambulances, which transported all three parties to Maui Memorial Medical Center. Fire crews left the scene at 2:20 p.m.

The patients are believed to be residents of Maui. The Fire Department has no information regarding the cause of the incident.