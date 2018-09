Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Kelcee Coelho

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police say the westbound lanes of Farrington Highway in Maili are being rerouted after an accident near the 76 gas station Sunday night.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m.

Emergency officials say the crash seriously injured a 22-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman. They were both drivers of the vehicles and they were taken to the nearest trauma center.

Police say westbound traffic is being diverted onto Kaukama Road.

