Utility work to close multiple roads in Kalihi Friday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Environmental Services is alerting the public that parts of Waiakamilo Road and Dillingham Boulevard are scheduled to be closed this Friday evening, Aug. 23, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for underground and overhead utility relocation work.
The one night, full closure of the Waiakamilo-Dillingham intersection includes:
- Traffic in all lanes of Dillingham Boulevard. between McNeill Street and Kohou Street will be prohibited. Access into these segments will be open to LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY.
- Traffic in all lanes of Waiakamilo Road between McNeill Street and Kalani Street will be prohibited. Access into these segments will be open to LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY.
- Drivers affected by this closure will be detoured via Kohou Street, Kaumuali‘i Street, McNeill Street, and/or Kalani Street.
The scheduled closure will allow both Hawaiian Telecom and Charter to relocate their utilities as part of the $77 million Awa Street Wastewater Pump Station Force Main and Sewer System Improvements Waiakamilo Road Trunk Sewer project.