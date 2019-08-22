Utility work to close multiple roads in Kalihi Friday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Environmental Services is alerting the public that parts of Waiakamilo Road and Dillingham Boulevard are scheduled to be closed this Friday evening, Aug. 23, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for underground and overhead utility relocation work.

The one night, full closure of the Waiakamilo-Dillingham intersection includes:

Traffic in all lanes of Dillingham Boulevard. between McNeill Street and Kohou Street will be prohibited. Access into these segments will be open to LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY.

Traffic in all lanes of Waiakamilo Road between McNeill Street and Kalani Street will be prohibited. Access into these segments will be open to LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY.

Drivers affected by this closure will be detoured via Kohou Street, Kaumuali‘i Street, McNeill Street, and/or Kalani Street.

The scheduled closure will allow both Hawaiian Telecom and Charter to relocate their utilities as part of the $77 million Awa Street Wastewater Pump Station Force Main and Sewer System Improvements Waiakamilo Road Trunk Sewer project.