Utility work in Kapolei requires traffic changes on Farrington Hwy.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaiian Electric Company crews and contractors will be conducting maintenance work on a section of pipeline in Kapolei by Walmart starting Monday, Sept. 17.

The work was previously scheduled to start this week but was delayed due to Tropical Storm Olivia.

To complete the project, the far right westbound lane of Farrington Highway will be closed just before and after Kealanani Avenue beginning Monday, Sept. 17, thru Friday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding weekends and severe weather conditions.

For the safety of pedestrians, about 300 feet of the mauka sidewalk along Farrington Highway just past Kealanani Avenue will be closed during the work hours, and a bus stop has been temporarily relocated west of the sidewalk closure area.

Traffic signs will be posted to advise motorists of the work, and contractors will be onsite to direct pedestrians and motorists, as needed.

Motorists and pedestrians should exercise caution when commuting in this area for the duration of the work.