Utah man dies after body boarding on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A 70-year-old man died Friday, in the waters off Waiokapua Bay, also known as Major's Bay, in Kekaha on the island of Kauai

Police have identified the man as Washington Bennett IV, of Utah.

According to a preliminary report, the man was body boarding in the waters off Major's Bay when he was seen unresponsive in the shore break.

Beachgoers brought the man to shore and began to administer CPR.

Pacific Missile Range Facility emergency crews were first on scene around 1 p.m., and continued efforts until Waimea firefighters and responding AMR medics arrived.

AMR medics took over advanced resuscitation efforts while in transport to Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital.

Officials reported that Bennett could not be revived.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of his death.

Foul play is not suspected.

