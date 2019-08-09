Utah man accused of killing girlfriend and her son pleads guilty to murder and manslaughter

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Utah man who was arrested in Haleiwa two years ago, pled guilty to murder.

Christopher Poulson is accused of killing his girlfriend and her 3-year-old son. The two disappeared in September 2015 and their bodies have never been found.

In a plea deal with the Utah County Attorney’s Office, Poulson agreed to plead guilty to one count of murder and one count of manslaughter.

His original charges were two counts of aggravated murder, one count of obstruction of justice and two counts of desecration to a human body.

Poulson is scheduled to be sentenced on September 26.