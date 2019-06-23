US Navy says one of the skydivers in Friday's fatal crash was a sailor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The US Navy says a sailor that was assigned to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command was on the skydiving aircraft when it crashed Friday, June 21 in Mokuleia.

The Navy said it will not release the name of the Sailor until 24-hours after the family has been notified.

The City and County of Honolulu said the medical examiner's office will not release any information on the fatalities until Monday.

The crash killed 11 people.