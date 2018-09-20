US Marshals, Honolulu police capture federal fugitive in Waikiki

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A federal fugitive is back in custody after a week on the run.

On Sept. 12, Steven Chung, 47, walked away from a federal Residential Reentry Facility on Oahu where he was serving out the remainder of his 12-month sentence.

U.S. Marshals and Honolulu police followed numerous leads and tracked Chung to a hotel on Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki.

He was arrested at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Chung has been convicted five times for federal distribution of narcotics and numerous federal probation release violations, as well as numerous state arrests and convictions for assault.

He was taken to the Federal Detention Center Honolulu pending a court appearance in federal U.S. District Court.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.