Urgent Care Hawaii looking for participants in lactose intolerance study

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Urgent Care Hawaii Waikiki is now accepting study participants for a new lactose intolerance study.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, approximately 65% of the human population has a reduced ability to digest lactase and is most prevalent in the people of East Asian descent. Urgent Care Hawaii Medical Director Pani Shoja notes, "Hawaii's high population of Asian and Pacific Islander patients make us an ideal location given the prevalence of lactose intolerance. Individuals who have a history of lactose intolerance can apply to participate in this free study and contribute to science. Individuals may be compensated for their time."

If someone is lactose intolerant, it means that the body cannot digest lactose which is the sugar in milk or dairy products. Symptoms such as bloating, gas, cramps and diarrhea can happen after eating or drinking foods that have lactose. Usually this happens because the body doesn't produce enough lactase, an enzyme made in the small intestine that breaks down lactose.

Study participants will be given a written Informed Consent to read and all questions will be answered prior to any testing or procedures being performed for the study. All procedures, medications, and tests are outlined clearly in the written Informed Consent. Some trials require lab tests. In addition, the participant's medical history will be reviewed thoroughly and health will continue to be monitored during the trial.

Donna Schmidt, CEO remarks, "Studies show that 83% of adults have at least one chronic disease. We offer Urgent Care Plus™ services to support primary care physicians (PCPs) and consumers with prevention, early identification and early intervention of chronic disease. When illness is suspected, we assist in counseling, ordering labs and notifying the primary care physician to facilitate seamless health care delivery which leads to the best health outcomes."

Please call 614-430-3030 or visit www.mylactosestudy.com.