UPDATE: The Kealoha trial starts today, get the latest updates here

HONOLULU (KHON2) -

3:33 p.m. First witness for prosecutors is the police officer who responded to the 911 call by Katherine Kealoha reporting the mailbox stolen. He talked about discussing the value of the mailbox and explaining to her that if it was more than $300 it would be a felony theft case. Kealoha then said it was valued at $380.

3:03 p.m. The attorneys for the three CIU officers say their clients had no motive to frame Puana. They were just investigating him because it was their job. They had to gather intelligence because they felt that the chief and his family were in danger. Opening statements are done. Next up, first witness for prosecutors.

3:00 p.m. Rustam Barbee attorney for Louis Kealoha tells jury that there have been other incidents at the Kealoha residence before mailbox theft. That’s why the elite Criminal Intelligence Unit was investigating the case. Barbee says Gerard Puana has jumped over the fence of the Kealoha residence startling the family so that’s why CIU officers had been tailing him. Not because they were framing him for mailbox theft.

Barbee also points out that why is it that after nearly six years after the theft, prosecutors still have no evidence of who took the mailbox if it wasn’t Puana?

2:00 p.m. Short opening from Kagiwada says the money problems within Kealohas were all a big misunderstanding. Says Katherine had relationships with defendants but prosecutors won’t be able to prove that they conspired to frame Gerard Puana. Next up Rustam Barbee representing Louis Kealoha

1:45 p.m. The opening statements have resumed for the Kealoha trial. The defense is now presenting its case to the jury. First up is Cynthia Kagiwada representing Katherine Kealoha.

11:00 a.m. In the opening statements for the Kealoha trial, Federal prosecutor Michael Wheat explains to jurors that Katherine Kealoha framed her uncle Gerard Puana for stealing the Kealohas’ mailbox to discredit him. Puana and his mother had filed a civil lawsuit against Kealoha over money that belonged to her grandmother Florence Puana.

Wheat talks about how she conspired with other police officers, even tailing Puana for days, and how a hard drive with surveillance footage was edited to make it look like Gerard Puana took the mailbox.

10:35 a.m. A jury has been selected in the Kealoha trial, 5 women and 7 men. The alternates are one woman and 4 men.

The corruption case of former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha begins Wednesday. We will provide the latest coverage here.