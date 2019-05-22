UPDATE: HFD reports Wahiawa fire fully contained on Tuesday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) - UPDATE: HFD reported the Wahiawa fire to be fully contained as of Tuesday night.

However, fire officials say there are still some hot spots.

Air 1 and Air 2, as well as two black hawk helicopters made water drops throughout the day on Tuesday.

HFD says favorable weather conditions allowed them to make progress.

Operations were suspended due to darkness and the safety of personnel.

The HFD will be conducting an assessment on Wednesday morning.

At the end of Tuesday's operations, HFD reported a total of 550 acres burned.

--

5/20/19

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) resumed operations for a wild land fire in an area above Poamoho Stream and North of Schofield Range.

HFD reported, air assets including HFD's Air 1 and Air 2 provided water drops.

No structures or electrical wires were in the area.

Operations were suspended due to darkness and safety of personnel.

Fire officials reported the fire to be 90 percent contained at the end of operations and burned approximately 525 acres.

HFD will conduct an assessment on Tuesday to determine appropriate actions needed.

--

5/19/19

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a wild land fire in an area above Poamoho Stream, north of Schofield Range, at 1:28 p.m. Sunday.

According to fire officials, windy conditions, accessibility, and steep terrain challenged containment efforts.

Additional air assets including HFD's Air 2 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter assisted with water drops.

Firefighters say operations were suspended due to darkness and safety of personnel, and a fire watch is in place to monitor the fire overnight.

Officials reported the fire to be 0% contained at the end of operations and burned approximately 300 acres, as of Sunday night.

Operations will continue tomorrow morning.

--

A brush fire just north of Schofield Barracks has been burning since 1:18 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the scene and arrived at 1:28 p.m.

Firefighters say it is not yet contained.

The fire is described to be in the area of Kaukonahua Road and Wilikina Drive.

Officials say it is in an area inaccessible by fire trucks so they are battling the blaze with air drops.

They are planning to seek help from state and federal personnel.

They also say no structures are threatened and there are no injuries reported.

So far it has burned 150 acres and officials say this may be a long operation.

This story will be updated.