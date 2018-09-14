United Airlines invests in Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) - United Airlines says it will be investing $200 million in upgrades to Hawaii airports over the next decade.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation already has planned upgrades in the works for the Hawaii airports like the new Diamond Head concourse at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and restroom renovations.

The new investment may add other improvements to the list.

"United has made a commitment to the Hawaiian Islands," said Brian Roth, United Airlines Regional Sales Director West. "We've been serving the islands for over 70 years, and the investment we will be making in the future is to enhance our facilities, invest in the tools our employees use, and continue our expansion of our market here in Hawaii."