Uniqlo celebrates Ala Moana store opening with exclusive aloha wear line

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Uniqlo is about to open a permanent retail location at Ala Moana Center.

The Japanese company is planning a soft opening of its Ewa Wing store on Friday, Sept. 28.

Only the top floor will be open and accessible on Level 3. The store's lower floor, with entry on Level 2, will open when the store is fully complete.

To celebrate the soft opening, Uniqlo is introducing a new line of aloha wear exclusive to Hawaii, with aloha shirts and dresses for men, women, and children. All are easy, no-iron styles made from 100-percent rayon for an easy drape and smooth feel.

The fabric patterns draw from Hawaii's history and tradition. For example, early Japanese immigrants tailored their traditional yukata robes into shirts that would be suitable for farm work, so Uniqlo incorporated Japanese patterns, Kamon symbols, and good luck motifs such as bamboo, plum, cherry blossoms into its new line. There is also a Hawaii palm motif to reflect island lifestyle and culture.

Uniqlo has been operating a small, temporary pop-up store at the center since June.

