Underground work to affect nighttime westbound traffic on Nimitz Highway

Hawaiian Electric contractors will be doing nighttime underground utility work in manholes on Nimitz Highway from Sunday, Sept. 22, to Tuesday, Oct. 1, excluding Friday and Saturday nights.

The routine maintenance work will require the overnight closure of two westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway between Bethel Street and Kekaulike Street, from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. The two right lanes will be closed Sept. 22-24, followed by closures of the two left lanes Sept. 25 – Oct. 1.

Message boards and safety signs will alert motorists of the work ahead, and traffic cones will be placed around the work zones. Special duty police