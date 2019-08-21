Ukulele Festival Hawaii gives Hawaii students $10,000 in college scholarships

Seven students from Oahu and Maui were awarded college scholarships from Ukulele Festival Hawaii, a non-profit charitable organization established by Roy and Kathy Sakuma. Since 2009, Ukulele Festival Hawaii has awarded over $49,000 in scholarship money to ukulele-loving students headed to an accredited college or university, volunteer in the community, or demonstrate financial need.
The recipients this year are:
- Kira Gatiuan from Pearl City High School (Brigham Young University)
- Katebel Jose from King Kekaulike High School (University of Oregon)
- Tate Lau from Castle High School (Windward Community College)
- Riana Tarape-Lanet from Mililani High School (Honolulu Community College)
- Nicolle Feldner from Hanalani School (Corban University)
- Seri Nakamura from Iolani School (Washington State University)
- Matthew Paulino from Roosevelt High School (Kapiolani Community College)