Ukulele Festival Hawaii gives Hawaii students $10,000 in college scholarships

Local News

by: Web staff

Posted: / Updated:
ala-wai-ukulele-donation_196612

Seven students from Oahu and Maui were awarded college scholarships from Ukulele Festival Hawaii, a non-profit charitable organization established by Roy and Kathy Sakuma. Since 2009, Ukulele Festival Hawaii has awarded over $49,000 in scholarship money to ukulele-loving students headed to an accredited college or university, volunteer in the community, or demonstrate financial need.

The recipients this year are:

  • Kira Gatiuan from Pearl City High School (Brigham Young University)
  • Katebel Jose from King Kekaulike High School (University of Oregon)
  • Tate Lau from Castle High School (Windward Community College)
  • Riana Tarape-Lanet from Mililani High School (Honolulu Community College)
  • Nicolle Feldner from Hanalani School (Corban University)
  • Seri Nakamura from Iolani School (Washington State University)
  • Matthew Paulino from Roosevelt High School (Kapiolani Community College)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story