UH Warriors kick off training camp

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Football season is right around the corner and the Rainbow Warriors kicked off its 2019 Fall Camp with the first of 20 practices.

Head Coach Nick Rolovich begins his fourth year at the helm.

UH returns 18 starters, among the most in the nation, from last year’s team that finished 8 and 6.

KHON2 spoke with Coach Rolo and he says he’s optimistic about this year’s team.

“This team is staring down a very opportunistic schedule some people would say challenging but we do have a great mature team that really wants to make this state proud and they’re a really great group to be around,” said Coach Rolovich.

The season opener at home is set for Saturday, August 24th at Aloha Stadium against Arizona.