UH team joins NASA Student Launch competition

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Project Imua team members are interviewed by NASA TV. Courtesy University of Hawaii.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Project Imua team members are interviewed by NASA TV. Courtesy University of Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Students from the University of Hawaii are in the NASA Student Launch competition in Hunstville, Alabama on April 6.

The team launched the rocket and payload they designed and built.

They are among 45 teams from 20 states.

There are 10 UH students from University of Hawaii at Manoa as well as Kapiolani and Windward Community Colleges.

Their team is called Project Imua Mission 6 team.

Thanks to the Hawaii Space Grant Consortium, Project Imua received a grant of $65,931, which covered materials, student stipends and travel expenses.



NASA Student Launch competition teams are challenged to "call their shot" and predict before launch day how high their rocket will fly.

The Project Imua rocket flew to 4,338 feet and the team had predicted a peak height of 4,700 feet

Their 10-foot-tall rocket was named Fissure 8 after the prominent volcanic vent in the 2018 eruption on Hawaii Island.

The payload was a four-wheeled rover named Hoomau (the Hawaiian values of perseverance and persistence) designed to travel 10 feet before collecting a soil sample.

Project Imua continues a tradition of UH rocketry excellence.