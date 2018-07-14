UH racing team revving

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Even if you consider yourself a big University of Hawaii sports fan there's one team you might not even know about.

That would be the university of Hawaii racing team. They are seniors from the college of mechanical engineering who's task is to design and build a car and then take it to the compete against some of the top schools in the county.

Although it's a little known grassroots program, this team recently returned from the International Formula Student Design competition in Lincoln Nebraska where they accomplished much more than even they expected.



"We wanted to get through all the events and place in the top quarter" Said team member Dwight Matsuo. "But we were so stoked to find out we made it into the top 14".

14th place out of more than 80 teams from some of the top universities in the country.

Many of whom had funding well into the six-figure range.. UH on the other hand had to hit the streets to find their own sponsors before they could hit the the asphalt in their car.

"It was great it was a great feeling after working so hard for more than a year" said team member Pouria Tiab. "And then going up there eating some big-name schools with big-time budgets it was great".

And for this entire team it's so much more than just about the racing. Going fast is fun.

But this is about future careers in engineering, design and an unlimited number of opportunities.

"Absolutely we learned a lot of things" said Tiab. "I can honestly say we learned more from this project and all of her classes combined".

"Essentially our modeled is a business" said Matsuo. "We're supposed to be marketing this car to the weekend racer see you have kinematics fluid dynamics material science all that stuff incorporated into the design but you also have the business aspect".

Beyond not having a big budget the UH team lacks one other key ingredient. A track to practice on.

Something they not so subtly mentioned to the governor who honored the team with a proclamation.

"Certainly we see the value in there is passionate racing in to see that on Oahu" said Governor David Ige. "We know many want to have that opportunity. I've gone to the race track on Maui and the big Island and clearly see the passion of those who want to be able to race so we continue to look for a site that is appropriate".

