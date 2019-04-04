UH officials say 'plan for traffic,' as major games take place this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's a big weekend for University of Hawaii sports. There's UH baseball and the men's volleyball team, who are currently ranked first place in the nation, have their senior night. People can expect there to be heavy traffic in that area due to these games.

So far 6,500 tickets have been sold to the Men's Volleyball game Saturday at the Stan Sheriff Center. At the same time, over at Les Murakami Stadium, U-H baseball has a game. 2,000 tickets have been sold for that.

But there are only 2,700 stalls available at the lower campus parking structure.

University officials tell me they're taking extra steps to make sure getting to the games will go as smoothly as possible.

"We brought in more people on staff but we've also tried to pick up more special duty officers as well and those types of things...," said Dan Meisenzahl, UH spokesman. "I think the biggest complaint was signage, so there'll be more signage out there letting them know that the lot is full so when they come up on the campus they'll know that now is my time to check out other options."

One thing that could add to traffic, is the closure of 200 stalls at the lower campus parking structure for construction on solar panels.

Because of that, the main structure has about 200 fewer stalls available.

Drivers will be able to use the parking lots around campus. A free shuttle will be offered to pick people up from these lots and bring them to lower campus.

The main thing,they say, if you're planning to go to any of the games is to come early.

"We just want to make sure everything is ready for our fans so they can enjoy the experience as much as possible. At the same time understand that we expect a lot of people to be here and so everyone should plan accordingly," said Meisenzahl.

Some suggestions to beat the traffic include entering through the Waialae gate to get to the lower campus parking structure and getting your tickets early so you don’t have to stand in line and get them. There will also be employees at the Maile Way entrance to the cmapus to help drivers figure out where to park.