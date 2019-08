HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you get an emergency alert from UH Manoa later Tuesday, don’t worry, it’s just a drill.

The school will be testing its emergency communications system between 7 a.m. and noon.

It will be conjunction with a campus wide lock down and shelter in place exercise.

Law enforcement including the FBI will be on campus for the drill.

The goal of the exercise is to prepare students and staff in the event of an emergency or threat on campus.