UH Manoa student dies during workout

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A student at the University of Manoa died on campus Saturday.

A UH spokesman says the student had a medical emergency while working out at the Warrior Recreation Center at about 11:00a.m. Saturday morning.

EMS said the victim was an 18-year-old man.

The university called in counselors right away to assist students who were there at the time. The counselors are also available for other students who knew the victim.



This is a message sent out by University of Hawaii President David Lassner.

Aloha,

I am writing to share some very sad news. Late this morning a UH Manoa student passed away unexpectedly in the Warrior Recreation Center. The student experienced a medical emergency while working out and could not be revived. Our hearts go out to the student's family and friends. We are not

releasing any additional information at this time out of respect for their privacy.

The UH Manoa Counseling and Student Development Center is available to provide support to students and UH community members affected by this tragedy. You can contact the center at (808) 956-7927 or walk in to make an appointment at the Queen Liliuokalani Center for Student Services room 312. For students who live in our UH Residence Halls, you can also contact your Counselor-in-Residence. We urge anyone affected to reach out for help.

On behalf of the University of Hawaii, I extend our sincerest condolences to the student's family and friends.

Sincerely,

David Lassner

President