UH Manoa kicks off homecoming festivities with 'Picnic on the Path'

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The University of Hawaii football team is looking to bounce back from their loss against Army in this weekend's homecoming matchup.

The university is calling on all alumni to join in on the homecoming celebrations.

On Friday, the annual 'Picnic on the Path' will help kickoff homecoming festivities at the UH Manoa campus.

The Legacy Path will be lined with food trucks, live music and games and prizes.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

The picnic will be held fro 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

'Bows set to face Duquesne at Aloha Stadium at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

UH alumni will receive an exclusive 50% off on tickets to the game.