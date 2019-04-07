UH Institute for Astronomy hosts open house on Sunday

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - If you want to learn more about STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math fields, head to Manoa on Sunday, April 7.

The UH Institute for Astronomy is hosting an open house.



The activity driven event is free to the public.



It runs from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Activities include telescopes to look at the sun, hands-on with physics and optics, sky surveys, infrared camera, Lego and demonstrations of liquid nitrogen

More information: http://www.ifa.hawaii.edu/open-house/open-house.shtml