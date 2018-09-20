UH homecoming celebrations include party, free rides and entertainment

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KHON2 (HONOLULU) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors take on the Duquesne Dukes Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm.

Celebrations for the homecoming game include free keiki rides, jumpers, football throwing, and more at the Xtreme Fun Zone in the parking lot across from the Aloha Stadium ticket office. The fun begins at 2 pm and continues to just before kickoff.

There will also be a Party on the Plaza featuring pre-game entertainment and activities on the north plaza.

Public parking in the Upper and Lower Halawa Parking Lots is accessible through Parking Gates 3 (Halawa) & 4 (Lower Salt Lake), opening at 1 p.m. All other lots (UH Reserved, Parking Gate 1/Main Salt Lake, Parking Gate 2/North Kamehameha), will open at 2 p.m. Parking rates are $8 per car, $31 per bus/limousine. Cash only.

INCOMING TRAFFIC & PARKING

Entrance through Parking Gate 1 (Main Salt Lake)– ADA, Bus Lot and Sections 1-7 only (PASSES ONLY); Use Kamehameha Highway or Salt Lake Blvd. AVOID Kahuapaani St.

Entrance through Parking Gate 2 (North Kamehameha)– Parking Sections 8-14 only (PASSES ONLY); Use Kamehameha Highway. AVOID Kahuapaani St.

PUBLIC PARKING Entrance through Parking Gate 3 (Halawa)– Upper and Lower Halawa parking lots only (PUBLIC PARKING); Use Kahuapaani St. only.

PUBLIC PARKING Entrance through Parking Gate 4 (Lower Salt Lake)– Upper and Lower Halawa parking lots only (PUBLIC PARKING); Use Kahuapaani St. only.

Entrance through Business Access Gate– Upper Halawa Reserved (PASSES ONLY); Use Salt Lake Blvd. or Kahuapaani St.

ALTERNATE PARKING

Stadium Marketplace (12:00 p.m. – 1 hour after the game). Parking is $8.

Leeward Community College (3:30 p.m. – 1 hour after game) Parking is FREE. Cost is $2 per person (roundtrip) for shuttle service (3:30 p.m. – 1 hour after the game).

Radford High School (2:30 p.m. – 1 hour after game) Parking is $5. NO shuttle service available.

TURNSTILE GATES

1 – 8 will open to the public starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be no re-entry allowed.

NEW BAG POLICY

Each person shall be allowed: One Bag that does not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” in size. In addition, each person will be allowed to hand-carry a blanket, poncho or jacket and a seat cushion. Strollers are allowed, however they must be collapsible and fit underneath the seat and stored safely without obstructing the aisle-ways for other guests.